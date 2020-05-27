Canon MJ to Support Manufacturers Facing Parts Shortages amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Canon Marketing Japan Inc. <8060> said Wednesday it launched the same day an on-demand three-dimensional printing service to support manufacturers suffering from parts shortages amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the service, the company will take orders from producers of medical equipment and many other goods facing supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and supply the necessary amount of parts, chiefly resin-made, based on product specifications provided by the clients.

Depending on volume of orders, Canon MJ will seek enhanced cooperation from other 3-D printing service providers including Canon Inc. <7751>, the company, originally a 3-D printer marketing and maintenance business, said, adding that it will make metal parts if demand proves high.

