Families of KyoAni Arson Victims Still in Pain after Arrest

Kyoto, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Relatives of victims of last July's deadly arson attack on a studio of Kyoto Animation Co., known as KyoAni, remain in pain after the suspect, Shinji Aoba, 42, was arrested Wednesday.

Aoba was arrested by the police department of Kyoto Prefecture on suspicion of setting fire to the animation company's No. 1 studio in the city of Kyoto, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, on July 18, 2019, and murdering 36 people inside the building at the time.

The father and the mother of Naomi Ishida, who was in charge of choosing colors for anime characters and backgrounds at KyoAni and lost her life in the attack, said they received a phone call around 7:20 a.m. (10:20 p.m. Tuesday GMT) from the police informing them of the arrest.

The suspect was "finally arrested," the mother, 79, talked to a portrait of her daughter, who died at the age of 49. "The 10 months was really long," the mother said at the family's home in the city.

"I know, in my head, that she is already gone, but I keep remembering her," the mother said with tears in her eyes.

