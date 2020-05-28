Japan to Promote Live Event Video Streaming for Fans Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to promote the online streaming of videos of concerts and other performing arts for fans abroad as the industry struggles amid the coronavirus crisis.

The measure is included in the intellectual property strategic plan for fiscal 2020, adopted at a meeting of the government's Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Wednesday.

Under the plan, the government will provide financial aid to help the entertainment industry distribute videos of live events performed without audiences amid the spread of COVID-19.

"It is necessary to urgently update our copyright and many other systems" in order to actively promote the export of Japanese digital content, Abe told the meeting.

In the plan, the government expressed a sense of crisis over the cancellations of many events and shutdowns of cultural facilities amid voluntary restrictions on going out.

