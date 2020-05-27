JAL to Suspend FY 2021 Hiring Activity amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> said Wednesday it will suspend its hiring activities for new graduates for fiscal 2021, which starts next April.

The major Japanese carrier said it needs to review its recruitment plan as the business environment is deteriorating rapidly due to the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Among domestic peers, ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, the parent of All Nippon Airways, and Skymark Airlines have also suspended their recruiting activities.

In fiscal 2021, JAL was slated to newly employ a total of some 1,700 people, including as flight attendants, for the entire group.

The airline will not cancel informal job offers it has already given to some 150 people. The company will continue recruiting activities for some 80 pilot candidates and procedures for hiring people with disabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]