Japan Unlikely to Introduce September School Enrollment Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the ruling camp are considering shelving a proposal to change the start of the country's school year to September from April, officials said Wednesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, separately drew up a draft proposal not to introduce September school enrollment in fiscal 2021.

"Premature discussions should be avoided," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

The shift to September enrollment has been considered to address issues caused by months of school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In presenting its draft proposal, an LDP task force cited a possible psychological burden on children and economic impact on households.

