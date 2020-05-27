Reality Show "Terrace House" Ends after Cast Member's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Television Network Inc. said Wednesday that it will terminate the production and airing of its reality show "Terrace House" following the recent death of a cast member.

The broadcaster concluded it was inappropriate to continue the program after the death of the cast member, Hana Kimura, a company official said.

Terrace House features six male and female residents at a shared accommodation, a program distributed on Netflix as well as aired on Fuji Television.

Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler, died at her Tokyo home on Saturday, where an apparent suicide note was found.

She started appearing on the show in September last year and had recently faced abusive comments on social media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]