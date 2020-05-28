Prayers Offered on 1st Anniv. of Kawasaki Mass Stabbing

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--Prayers were offered in the city of Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, on Thursday morning to mark the first anniversary of a mass stabbing that killed two and injured 18 others, mostly schoolchildren.

Flowers and letters were laid and many pedestrians offered silent prayers at the bus stop where a 51-year-old man stabbed to death an 11-year-old girl of Caritas Elementary School. The school is in the city in Kanagawa Prefecture.

"The safety of routes to school can't be ensured just by school staff," Shigenobu Ishiguro, a 54-year-old teacher at a different elementary school, said after a prayer. "We must secure the safety together with parents and local residents."

Around 7:40 a.m. (10:40 p.m. Wednesday GMT), the time when the mass stabbing occurred a year ago, Caritas Elementary School staff visited the bus stop to offer flowers and prayers.

Also, the school operator, Caritasu Gakuen, held a mass to pray for the souls of the fatal victims.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]