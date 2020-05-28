Tokyo Tower Observation Decks Reopened to Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Tower's two observation decks were reopened to the public on Thursday, following Monday's lifting of the state of emergency declaration over the new coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

To avoid infection risks from using elevators, the facility operator recommends that visitors use the 600-step outdoor staircases to go up to the tower's main deck, 150 meters above the ground.

Elevators to the main deck are available for use mainly by elderly people and young children, and only up to five people including staff can ride together at one time.

The outdoor staircases, usually open only on Saturdays and Sundays, now can be used every day.

To go up to the top deck, 250 meters above the ground, visitors will use an elevator from the main deck that will carry a group of up to four people for each ride.

