Diet Panel on Constitution Holds 1st Meeting in Current Session

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--A House of Representatives panel on the Constitution held its first meeting in the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Thursday, resuming talks on a bill to revise the national referendum law.

At the Commission on the Constitution meeting, Yoshitaka Shindo of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said that the bill should be put to a vote soon, allowing discussions to start on restricting commercials in a national referendum on constitutional amendment.

Ikuo Yamahana of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan sounded negative about an early vote on the bill. "We demand discussions to ensure fairness in the law revision," he said.

On commercial restrictions, Yamahana said it is necessary to make rules on online advertisements.

The law revision, jointly proposed by the LDP, its Komeito ally and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in June 2018, calls for setting up polling stations at commercial facilities for the convenience of voters in a national referendum.

