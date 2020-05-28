Govt Sends Team to Tackle Coronavirus Cluster in Kitakyushu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has sent a health ministry team to tackle a coronavirus cluster in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

The move came as the number of infected people is rising in the southwestern city.

"We're working to prevent a spread of the coronavirus while closely cooperating with local authorities," Suga told a press conference.

Japan's state of emergency over the novel coronavirus was fully lifted only on Monday.

