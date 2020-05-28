Police Allege Speeding on Thinned Tokyo Expressway by 4 Men

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Police on Thursday sent public prosecutors papers on four men over speeding last month on Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway, where traffic was thinned out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The four in their 20s have admitted to the allegations, including one that they drove on the expressway's Inner Circular Route at a speed of 108 kilometers per hour around 11 p.m. April 26 (2 p.m. GMT) against the speed limit of 50 kph.

One of the four, a 21-year-old student in Tokyo, said he wanted to "get refreshed from restriction fatigue" due to the COVID-19 crisis, which made him unable to go to university or work, police sources said.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department traffic section, the four are believed to be members of a "roulette zoku" (roulette tribe) group who conduct illegal car races on the Metropolitan Expressway.

The number of vehicles breaking speed limits late at night grew on the expressway after the government declared the coronavirus state of emergency April 7, prompting many emergency calls and complaints from local residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]