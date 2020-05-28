Tokyo Sees 1st COVID-19 Cluster Emerging since Emergency Lifted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to metropolitan government sources, as the first infection cluster is believed to be emerging in the Japanese capital since the end of the country's state of emergency over the coronavirus disease.

The daily number of new infections in Tokyo stayed in the double digits for the third consecutive day.

Musashino Central Hospital in Koganei city in western Tokyo has seen four workers and five patients test positive for the novel coronavirus. There are more patients who have developed fever and are undergoing coronavirus tests.

This is believed to be the first COVID-19 cluster in Tokyo since the emergency was fully lifted on Monday. The metropolitan government has asked the health ministry to send a response team to the hospital.

