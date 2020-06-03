Japan Govt Warns on Traffic Accidents as Schools Reopen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry has warned elementary schools nationwide about traffic accidents as schools started reopening following the full lifting of the country's coronavirus state of emergency last week.

Police are stepping up activities to watch over children walking to school or back home. "Traffic safety education should be provided also at home," an official said.

On May 15, the ministry sent boards of education and other authorities nationwide written requests that schools take action to secure the safety of children from traffic accidents, stressing that special attention should be paid to elementary school first-graders not used to walking to or from school.

When schools reopened in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on March 25. local volunteers and police staff stood along routes to the city's Ajioka elementary school to watch over pupils going to school together, telling them to cross streets carefully.

Usually, senior pupils walk with first-graders holding their hands. But now, all children form lines to avoid close contact and reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

