Osaka to Lift Closure Requests for Live Music Clubs, Others Mon.

Osaka, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government decided Thursday to lift its business suspension requests on Monday for all local facilities where a cluster of novel coronavirus infections occurred, such as live music clubs, gyms and bars.

The decision was made at a meeting of the prefectural government's coronavirus response headquarters.

The prefecture also drew up its own guidelines to prevent infections, which, among other things, call for visitors to live music venues to be seated during the events in principle.

To reopen, the facilities in the western Japan prefecture will be required to make a list of customers and introduce a system developed by the prefectural government for the tracking of infected people using a quick response, or QR, code.

The Osaka government will consider making a business suspension request again if a cluster of infections is found.

