Japan Voices Deep Concern over Hong Kong Security Law

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's top government spokesman on Thursday expressed deep concern over a decision the same day by the Chinese National People's Congress to introduce a national security law for Hong Kong.

"We're deeply worried that the decision was made despite strong concerns in the international community and among citizens of Hong Kong," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

Some in the Japanese government are concerned that a potential state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping this autumn or later may be affected, depending on how China will respond to the matter.

Summoning Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou on the day, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba expressed his serious concern about the law and called on Beijing to handle the issue appropriately.

Kong said this is a matter that relates to China's national security.

