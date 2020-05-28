Flyers from Narita Decrease 98.7 Pct May 1-23

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--Air travelers who left Japan from Narita International Airport on May 1-23 decreased 98.7 pct from a year before amid the coronavirus pandemic, the airport operator said Thursday.

The number slumped to 11,800 due mainly to entry restrictions imposed by many countries.

In April, the number of takeoffs from and landings at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, fell 67 pct to 7,283, according to preliminary data released by Narita International Airport Corp.

A total of 141,021 passengers used the airport in the month, down 96 pct.

International passengers decreased 98 pct to a record low of 69,849, surpassed by domestic flyers for the first time since the airport opened in 1978. The domestic number, however, was down 88 pct at 71,172.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]