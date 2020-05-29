Abe May Self-Isolate after Attending G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may be forced into self-isolation after attending a summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations in the United States in June.

U.S. President Donald Trump, the chairman of this year's G-7 gathering, is eager to host the meeting in person, and the U.S. government is looking to invite the G-7 leaders to the White House in late June for the meeting.

Abe has shown a positive attitude toward the prospect of an in-person summit, saying in a press conference on Monday that he would like to participate if conditions allow.

However, the United States is still suffering from the spread of the novel coronavirus, with its related death toll standing over 100,000, the highest in the world.

The U.S. government currently imposes entry restrictions on foreign nationals to prevent infections, but is expected to give an exception to the G-7 leaders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]