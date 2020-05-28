8 Japan Automakers' Global Output Dives 60 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined global vehicle production in April plunged 60.9 pct from a year before to 916,255 units, as they shut factories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The eight makers' domestic production fell 46.7 pct to 412,587 units, according to their reports released Thursday.

All of them reported lower production both in Japan and abroad.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> saw its output in Japan drop 25.9 pct, and Mazda Motor Corp.'s <7261> domestic production plunged 86.5 pct.

Combined overseas production by the eight makers plummeted 67.9 pct to 503,668 units.

