School Closures Feared Widening Education Inequalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Prolonged school closures in Japan due to the COVID-19 epidemic have intensified concerns over inequalities in education among students.

While schools around the country are slowly reopening after the coronavirus state of emergency was lifted, such worries are mounting as studying at home is affected by the environment that children find themselves in.

"Children of single-parent households and poor families are affected more than other kids," an educator says.

A 45-year-old single mother living in Hachioji, Tokyo, said that her eldest daughter's public junior high school left it to the family to educate her.

The 14-year-old senior of the school received only a large amount of handouts, drill sheets and textbooks for the new school year, during the roughly two and a half months from the start of the school closure until her school reopened with staggered attendance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]