Disease Prevention Added to Japan's Disaster Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday revised its basic disaster reduction plan, adding the promotion of prevention measures against the spread of infectious diseases at evacuation sites.

The government's central disaster management council, chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, included in the revised plan the potential use of hotels and "ryokan" Japanese-style inns as evacuation sites.

Such facilities should be used if possible in order to avoid creating closed and crowded places involving close interpersonal contact, which are believed to increase group infection risks, the plan said.

The plan, drawn up under the basic law on disaster management, will be used as a basis for regional disaster prevention plans compiled by prefectures and municipalities.

The amended plan stresses the need for disaster reduction measures that take into consideration the avoidance of overcrowding at evacuation sites, reflecting experience of the COVID-19 outbreak.

