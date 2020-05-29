SBI to Acquire 17 Pct Stake in Daito Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--SBI Holdings Inc. <8473> will acquire a 17.14 pct stake in Daito Bank <8563> on Friday, the Japanese online financial services firm said.

Daito Bank, based in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will become the fifth regional bank to receive investment from SBI, which has been pushing to create a union of regional banks.

SBI has already invested in Fukushima Bank <8562>, Shimane Bank <7150> in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, Chikuho Bank <8398> in the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, and Shimizu Bank <8364> in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The acquisition of Daito Bank shares is for investment, SBI said.

But SBI may promote collaborations with Daito Bank to help the lender improve its performance.

