22 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-two new cases of novel coronavirus infections were confirmed in Tokyo on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily number of infections in the Japanese capital rose for the fourth straight day and topped 20 for the first time in about two weeks.

The number fell to two on Saturday, the lowest level since the Japanese government initially declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus on April 7 for Tokyo and six other prefectures.

Daily cases have been double digits since Tuesday, a day after the state of emergency was fully lifted.

