26 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Kitakyushu

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Kitakyushu reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a daily record high for the Fukuoka Prefecture city, southwestern Japan.

New cases were confirmed for the seventh straight day in Kitakyushu, bringing its total to 69 in the period.

Of the 26 new cases, 10 were linked to a nursing home, and nine occurred at Kitakyushu General Hospital.

The city government concluded that a cluster of infections emerged at both facilities. Kitakyushu is in a second wave of infection, municipal health chief Hideki Nagatomi said.

Tokyo reported 22 new cases, marking a fourth straight day of increase in the daily number. Infection routes were unknown in 13 of the cases. Daily cases topped 20 for the first time in about two weeks.

