ASDF Aerobatic Team Flies over Tokyo to Thank Medical Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatic team Friday flew over Tokyo to express respect and gratitude to medical workers in the front line of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Six aircraft drew straight lines of white smoke in the blue sky.

It was Blue Impulse's first flight over the heart of the Japanese capital in six years, according to the ASDF's Air Staff Office. The team had previously flown over Tokyo twice.

On Friday, the team flew two laps of a route above buildings including medical institutions designated for infectious diseases, after leaving the ASDF's Iruma base in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Doctors and others at the SDF Central Hospital in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward waved to the aircraft and took pictures with smartphones.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]