Japan Panel Calls for Preparations for 2nd Wave of Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government should expand polymerase chain reaction tests and strengthen medical systems to prepare for a possible second wave of novel coronavirus infections, a government experts panel has said.

When Japan saw a spike in COVID-19 cases from early to mid-April, it became difficult in some regions to conduct PCR tests promptly on suspected cases for which doctors saw the need to carry out virus tests, the panel said Friday.

The panel, headed by Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, requested the government ensure virus tests can be taken quickly after coronavirus consultations by increasing testing personnel and make better use of virus testing companies.

The panel also called for using antigen and PCR tests appropriately, taking into account the differences in their strong points.

The panel held its first meeting since the government fully lifted the coronavirus state of emergency Monday.

