Abe Likely to Skip Russian War Ceremony to Attend G-7 Summit

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to skip a war-related ceremony in Russia on June 24 to attend a Group of Seven summit in the United States, government sources said Friday.

"The novel coronavirus outbreak hasn't eased in Russia," a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said regarding the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"We have information that the G-7 meeting is likely to be held June 25-26. His participation (in the Russian event) would be difficult," the official added.

"The G-7 will be prioritized if we have to pick one between Russia and the G-7," another government official said.

Initially, Russia planned to hold the ceremony in Moscow on May 9. Abe was invited to the event by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

