Japanese Firms Stepping Up Online Recruiting

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of companies in Japan this year opted to do recruiting activities online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some decided to give informal job offers without meeting candidates in person.

Online recruiting is expected to spread further next year and beyond as the practice helps companies streamline their hiring procedures.

This year, cyberspace became a major venue for recruiting activities after joint job seminars sponsored by job information providers Recruit Career Co. and Mynavi Corp. were canceled due to the pandemic.

Nearly 80 pct of 1,122 companies surveyed by online job site operator Disco Inc. have opted to hold company information sessions and job interviews online.

Some companies, including Kirin Holdings Co. <2507> and Hitachi Ltd. <6501>, have decided to hold final interviews with job-hunting students online.

