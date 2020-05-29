Tokyo to Move to 2nd Stage of Reopening Road Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Friday that it will move to the second phase at midnight Sunday (3 p.m. GMT) of its three-stage road map for reopening its economy after weeks of closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The metropolitan government will relax its business suspension requests further to allow cram schools, theaters, commercial facilities and sports gyms to reopen with virus containment measures in place.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on businesses to abide by metropolitan government and industry guidelines on preventing infections.

"The fight against the virus will be lengthy. I want businesses and their customers to take infection prevention measures thoroughly," Koike said at a press conference.

The metropolitan government made the decision after a panel of experts concluded that it would be appropriate to move to the second stage.

