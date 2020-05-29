Japan Counts 3,987 Foreigners with New Visa Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan counted 3,987 foreign nationals with visa status granted to people with certain job skills as of the end of March, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.

The status was introduced in April last year. The government had estimated that up to some 47,000 foreign nationals would be given the status in the first year.

The shortfall was because the government failed to publicize the new visa status sufficiently, an agency official said.

The agency also cited insufficient immigration systems in developing countries as a major reason for blocking a flow of workers to Japan.

In addition, companies in Japan are apparently hesitant to get foreign technical trainees they employ to acquire the status out of concern about rising wages and a possible change in jobs, sources familiar with the situation said.

