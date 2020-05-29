J.League to Restart Top-Division Matches on July 4

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, decided Friday to resume matches in its J1 top division on July 4 after a suspension since late February due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On June 27, the league's J2 second division will resume matches and the J3 third division will open the season.

All matches will be held with no fans present for the time being.

"We'll place a high priority on ensuring the safety and health of players," J.League Chairman Mitsuru Murai said at an online press conference.

In the rest of this season, 33 matches are scheduled to take place in the J1 and 41 matches in the J2.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]