1-Year Intensive Reform of Japan Economy Sought

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The private-sector members of the Japanese government's key economic policy panel Friday called for one-year intensive reform to revitalize the economy while stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Japanese economy should undergo a year of intensive reform to accelerate and spread new lifestyles and businesses, the private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy said.

Specifically, they called for the government to help make administrative procedures and contracts in the private sector available online.

The private-sector members also sought to ease restrictions on restaurant and accommodation businesses to promote services that are not provided in person.

They made the suggestions as the council, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, started work on annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines set for adoption in July.

