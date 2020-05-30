Hospitalized Kids in Japan Offered Remote Story Time Sessions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A new project has kicked off in Japan to offer remote read-aloud story time sessions to children who are battling cancer and other diseases at hospitals, while avoiding person-to-person contact.

With no sign in sight of an end to the coronavirus pandemic, pediatric wards at hospitals remain forced to impose restrictions on visiting hours and volunteer activities.

Through the use of information and communications technology, the project allows participants to read picture books to such children online.

An event to read books to hospitalized children and their families was held May 21 by Ronald McDonald House Charities Japan, a foundation that runs accommodations for families accompanying their hospitalized children.

During the event, some 80 children at the National Center for Child Health and Development in Tokyo and their family members watched an Instagram live stream of Japanese actress Kaho Minami reading a picture book from another location.

