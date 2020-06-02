Processed Marine Products Attract "Eat-at-Home" Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Refraining from eating out amid the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, consumers have turned to processed marine products, including "himono" semi-dried fish.

"Semi-dried horse mackerel, Atka mackerel and mackerel sold well in April," when the state of emergency over the deadly virus was declared by the government, said a senior official of Marusen Chiyoda Suisan Co., a wholesaler specializing in processed marine products in Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market.

Amid teleworking and school closures pushing up demand for eat-at-home products, himono's popularity grew because "they do not go bad quickly and can be main dishes," the official said.

Sales of semi-dried horse mackerel, in particular, went up 20 pct from a year earlier, according to the official.

Besides conventional semi-dried fish, himono products that are easy to cook and eat are drawing consumer attention.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]