Landmark Department Store Reopened in Tokyo's Ginza

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Inc. <3099> reopened a landmark department store in Tokyo's Ginza district on Saturday, after about a month and a half of closure amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The reopening came after a state of emergency over the coronavirus disease was fully lifted in Japan on Monday.

The major department store operator had closed the Ginza Mitsukoshi and five other stores in the greater Tokyo area, following the government's declaration of the emergency in early April.

On Saturday, the Ginza store was opened 10 minutes earlier than the planned 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT), in a bid to ease crowding as waiting customers lined up.

"I wanted to come after so long," said a visitor in her 20s, who lives in Tokyo. "I can purchase cosmetics through mail order, but I wanted to see real products."

