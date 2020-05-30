March 2011 Disaster Museum Opens in Fukushima Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., May 30 (Jiji Press)--A museum to pass down memories and lessons left by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami to future generations opened on Saturday in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, hit hard by the disaster.

"We'll use it as a base to cultivate awareness for disaster prevention in order to develop a community that will be strong enough to overcome disasters," Iwaki Mayor Toshio Shimizu said in a ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Iwaki 3.11 Memorial and Revitalization Museum.

Yukinaga Suzuki, 67, head of the local district, expressed hope that visitors will understand how tragic the disaster was through video materials and learn about it to ensure that there are no victims in the future.

Displays at the museum show the damage caused by the tsunami and how the northeastern Japan city accepted people forced to evacuate due to the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which occurred shortly after the quake and tsunami.

The museum also displays a blackboard and desks used at a local junior high school that was demolished after being damaged in the disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]