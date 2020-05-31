Abe's Options Decreasing over Possible Lower House Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces decreasing options over a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives for a snap election, with public support falling and the coronavirus crisis dragging on.

Some lawmakers brace for the possibility that the Lower House of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, will be dissolved in autumn, while many others do not expect such an early move.

Observers say that Abe would even become unable to dissolve the all-important chamber if an additional scandal breaks, causing him to lose support from other Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers.

Abe has “no choice but to dissolve the chamber in autumn or at the start of the next ordinary Diet session in January next year,” said a veteran LDP lawmaker who met the prime minister recently.

The lawmaker has told some party peers to start preparations for the possible autumn election of the Lower House, whose members will reach the end of their four-year term Oct. 21, 2021.

