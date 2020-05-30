14 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo; 16 in Kitakyushu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 infection was newly confirmed for 14 people in Tokyo on Saturday, according to metropolitan government sources.

The daily number of new infections in the Japanese capital stayed in the double digits for the fifth day in a row.

On the same day, 16 new cases were reported in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture.

