14 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 14 new COVID-19 infection cases Saturday, recording a double-digit figure for the fifth straight day.

Meanwhile, 16 new cases were reported in the southwestern city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, where a second wave of coronavirus infections is feared to be occurring.

The central government is watching the situations in Tokyo and Kitakyushu “with a sense of crisis,” economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference.

“Such spread could happen anywhere,” he said, stressing the importance of taking precautions.

In Kitakyushu, the latest daily count was lower than the city’s record high of 26 marked just Friday. But new cases were reported for eight days in a row, taking the total over the period to 85 cases.

