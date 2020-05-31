Japan to Toughen Regulations on Abusive Online Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s public and private sectors are both moving to toughen regulations on abusive online posts after the death of professional wrestler and reality show personality Hana Kimura.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp have started work to create a system to prevent ill-intentioned online posts, while the social media industry is trying to strengthen its rules.

But experts warn that excessive regulation could endanger freedom of expression.

Kimura, a cast member of the “Terrace House” television show, met with many abusive comments on social media especially after her appearance in the show in late March.

Following her death on May 23, many people including celebrities and politicians are growingly critical of such online abuses.

