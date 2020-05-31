Data Suggest Increase in People in Town after Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--More people went to town in five prefectures including Tokyo than a week before on Saturday, the first weekend day since the coronavirus state of emergency was lifted there, data suggested.

The number of people in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district at 3 p.m. (6 a.m. GMT) was 30.7 pct below the average on weekend days and holidays between Jan. 18 and Feb. 14 before COVID-19 cases spiked in Japan, according to the data collected by NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>.

The rate of decrease shrank by a whopping 30.0 percentage points from a week before, showing recovery in the number of people in the major shopping district, said the data collected through the mobile carrier’s base stations.

Also compared with the period before the spike, the number of people was down 45.4 pct at Shinjuku Station, also in Tokyo, 36.7 pct at Yokohama Station in Kanagawa Prefecture, 48.9 pct at the western side of Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, 18.8 pct at Chiba Station in Chiba Prefecture and 58.2 pct at Sapporo Station in Hokkaido.

All these places saw the rates of decrease shrink by 10 to 20 points from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]