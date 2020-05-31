Southwestern Japan School Hit by Cluster Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--A municipal elementary school in the southwestern Japan city of Kitakyushu, a COVID-19 hotspot, has been hit by cluster infections, local officials said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the daily count of novel coronavirus infections in Tokyo fell below 10 for the first time in six days, metropolitan government officials said.

In the Japanese capital, five cases were reported Sunday, while six cases were confirmed each in Hokkaido and Kanagawa Prefecture, two in Chiba Prefecture and one in Osaka Prefecture.

Kitakyushu recorded 12 new cases including four pupils of its Moritsune elementary school, where another pupil was found infected Thursday.

The city concluded that cluster infections occurred at the school. All five kids are in the same class. In the city, municipal schools reopened just on Monday.

