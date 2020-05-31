Tokyo Coronavirus Daily Count Falls below 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of novel coronavirus infections fell below 10 for the first time in six days in Tokyo on Sunday, metropolitan government sources said.

On the day, five cases were recorded in the Japanese capital, while six cases were confirmed in Hokkaido, five in Kanagawa Prefecture, two in Chiba Prefecture and one in Osaka Prefecture.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]