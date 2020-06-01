Secret Firework Event Planned in Japan amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A group in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, is preparing to set off fireworks throughout the country at the same time this summer without informing people beforehand.

The event is designed to support fireworks businesses across the country struggling with cancellations and postponements of displays due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Fireworks businesses have had almost no revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the group, based in Daisen, the Akita city known for the Omagari fireworks festival.

The group, which includes fireworks enthusiasts, also hopes that the event will help people who are worn out by the pandemic regain their smile.

The event is scheduled for July or August. It will be held for up to 10 minutes and the timing and locations will not be revealed in advance to prevent large crowds from gathering.

