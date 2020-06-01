Japan's Law against Power Harassment Goes into Effect

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese law revision to prevent so-called power harassment went into effect Monday, obligating major companies to take preventive measures.

Under the revision to a labor-related law, big companies are obliged to clearly ban power harassment, or workplace bullying by those who take advantage of their superior positions.

Major companies are also required to set clear rules on punishment for such behavior and make them fully known to their employees.

Guidelines based on the revised law show examples of power harassment, such as physical attacks, loud reproaches hurled in a high-handed manner, words and deeds to deny personalities and ignoring victims to make them isolated.

Big companies are obliged to take a total of 10 preventive measures, including the clear ban and the establishment of punishment.

