New Grad Recruiting Fully Starts in Japan amid Virus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Major firms in Japan on Monday fully started interviews, written tests and other activities to hire students graduating in spring 2021, with companies and students both struggling to adjust to unprecedented online recruiting methods introduced to cope with the new coronavirus pandemic.

Major trading house Mitsubishi Corp. <8058> started holding online interviews with some 2,000 job-hunting students on Monday morning.

No students were seen at the front desk of the company's head office in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district in Chiyoda Ward, unlike around this time of the year in the past when students formed lines there to take job interviews.

About 70-80 pct of Mitsubishi Corp. interviewers are working from home and those who are at the company's office are asked to sit in a room alone or with another interviewer while keeping some distance from each other, to hold online job interviews with students.

According to a survey by job information provider Recruit Career Co., 45.7 pct of job-seeking students had received informal job offers as of May 1, down 5.7 percentage points from a year before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]