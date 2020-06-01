Schools in Tokyo Resume Classes after Virus-Caused Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Elementary and junior high schools in central Tokyo resumed classes on Monday after the state of emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus was lifted by the Japanese government a week ago.

Reunited with friends after monthslong school closures, students smiled at each other and enjoyed conversations.

In Tokyo, where the state of emergency was removed on May 25, ward-run elementary and junior high schools and metropolitan high schools restarted classes on Monday.

At a public elementary school in Shinagawa Ward, students wearing face masks started arriving around 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Sunday GMT).

Students were asked to submit health check reports listing body temperature and other health information at the schoolyard before entering classrooms, where desks were arranged one meters apart.

