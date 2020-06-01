Closure of Tokyo Disney Parks Extended Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, operator Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Monday.

The parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, have been shut since the end of February due to the pandemic.

The parks’ reopening “will be determined when external and internal conditions have been readied,” Oriental Land said. The reopening date will be announced once it is decided, the company said.

Oriental Land’s decision to extend the closure again came as theme park shutdown requests remain in place in Tokyo, though the Japanese government fully lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency on May 25.

Ikspiari, a commercial facility adjacent to the parks, reopened on Monday.

