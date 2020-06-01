Japanese Manga Artist George Akiyama Dies at 77

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist George Akiyama, known as the author of the "Haguregumo" manga series, died on May 12, major publisher Shogakukan Inc. announced Monday. He was 77.

The manga creator, real name Yuji Akiyama, was born in Tokyo and grew up in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

He made his debut as a manga artist with the gag manga "Gaikotsu Kun" in 1966. In 1968, his manga series "Patman X" received an award for manga for children from publisher Kodansha Ltd.

He started writing the "Asura" and "Zeni Geba" series in 1970, both focused on human morals in extremis. The controversial works were ruled harmful in some areas in Japan, due to their violent and shocking depictions.

In 1973, Akiyama started working on the Haguregumo series, depicting human events in late years of the Tokugawa shogunate period. The work, whose title literally means vagrant cloud, won a manga award from Shogakukan and was made into television dramas twice. The series ended its 44-year run in 2017.

