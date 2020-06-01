Abe Decides Not to Introduce Sept. School Enrollment Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to hold back from implementing next fiscal year a shift in the annual enrollment of students in the country from the current April to September, government sources said Monday.

The decision comes as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, respectively drew up recommendations against an early shift to September school enrollment.

The government has been studying the issue in light of prolonged school closures this spring amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The government is still open to the option of September enrollment in the event of a resurgence of coronavirus cases that could force it to issue a broad-based school closure request again, the sources said.

On Monday, Komeito's policy research chief Noritoshi Ishida and other members of the party visited the prime minister's office to submit the party's recommendations, which warn against considering the matter now.

