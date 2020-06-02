Tokyo Confirms 13 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Kitakyushu, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Thirteen new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

According to officials of the Tokyo government, eight of the 13 cases occurred in nightlife districts, including at stores with hospitality services.

The number of infections in such districts accounted for about 30 pct of the total new infection cases in the Japanese capital in the past week, up from 10 pct in the preceding week, the officials said, adding that infections are increasing especially in the nightlife area in the Shinjuku district.

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, found 16 additional coronavirus cases on Monday. The city saw new cases for 10 days in a row, with the total number during the period reaching 113.

Of the 16 people, nine are staff workers at the Hospital of University of Occupational and Environmental Health in the city’s Yahatanishi Ward.

